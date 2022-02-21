The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Buckle by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Buckle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Buckle by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKE opened at $37.16 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

