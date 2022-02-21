The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

