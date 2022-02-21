The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce sales of $538.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.40 million to $546.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

PLCE traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,321. The company has a market capitalization of $929.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.14. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.