The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.04 ($17.09).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.46 ($15.29) on Friday. ENI has a one year low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a one year high of €13.83 ($15.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

