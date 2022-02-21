The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.17 ($187.69).

SU stock opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a one year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €154.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

