The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

