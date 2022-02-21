The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 378,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 204.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $51.16 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

