The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $636,000 Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,901 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after buying an additional 3,199,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after buying an additional 2,069,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $15,760,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.14. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

In other news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

