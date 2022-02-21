Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.430-$22.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion-$42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.60 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $645.31.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $537.14. 1,473,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $605.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

