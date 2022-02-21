TheStreet Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $442.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.27. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 342,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Adobe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

