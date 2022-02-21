THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

