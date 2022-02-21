Thorstarter Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $294,476.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.00 or 0.06895116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,976.83 or 0.99593534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050337 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

