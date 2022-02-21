Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 23,413 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CME Group were worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $236.62 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.