Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.44 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $35,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,300 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

