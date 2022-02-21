Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 199,144 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.