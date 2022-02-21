Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 423 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.