Thunder Token Trading Down 11.7% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $62.09 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00250732 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.