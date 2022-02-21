Toncoin (TONCOIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Billion

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $5.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00006027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,544.06 or 0.99966024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.