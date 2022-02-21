Toroso Investments LLC Buys 532 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,968,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $302.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.03 and a 200 day moving average of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

