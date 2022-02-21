Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.