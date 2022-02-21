Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after buying an additional 280,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

