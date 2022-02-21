Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

