Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

