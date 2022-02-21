TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 60,500 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

