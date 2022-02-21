TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.
In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
