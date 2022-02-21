TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.