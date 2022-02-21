TownSquare Capital LLC Has $891,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.28. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

