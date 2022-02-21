TownSquare Capital LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Middleby by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 122,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Middleby by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Middleby by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp increased their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $182.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $183.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $131.87 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

