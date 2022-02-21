TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $90.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

