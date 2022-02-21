TownSquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

