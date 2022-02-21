Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.06.
Shares of TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
