Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

OTCMKTS TCLAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.04. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.