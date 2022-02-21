TransUnion (TRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $97.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

