Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.58 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.