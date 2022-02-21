TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.890-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

