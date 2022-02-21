Truist Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.