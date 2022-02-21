Truist Financial Weighs in on Employers Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Employers in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Employers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13. Employers has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

