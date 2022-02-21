Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.20

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 137.90 ($1.87), with a volume of 356129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.94).

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.55) to GBX 390 ($5.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 422.50 ($5.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £570.58 million and a PE ratio of -33.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.03.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

