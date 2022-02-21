Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 35,462 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CPF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $827.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

