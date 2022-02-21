Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

