Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

