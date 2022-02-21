Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.
HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
