Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $137.50 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

