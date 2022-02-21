Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after buying an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in GAN by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 124,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of GAN opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $262.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.59.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

