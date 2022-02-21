Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRQ. lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. 407,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

