Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRQ. lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. 407,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.95.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
