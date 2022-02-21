Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Increased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.46.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $434.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

