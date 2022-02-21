Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $995,000 Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
