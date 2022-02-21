Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accolade by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

