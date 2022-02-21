Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 151.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

AVT opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.