Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 59,800 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.