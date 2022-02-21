Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

